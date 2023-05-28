X

Everton stays in Premier League after final-day escape, Leicester and Leeds relegated

1 hour ago
Everton has staged another last-day escape in the Premier League to extend its 69-year stay in England’s top division as Leicester and Leeds were relegated

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Everton staged another last-day escape in the Premier League to extend its 69-year stay in England’s top division as Leicester and Leeds were relegated on Sunday.

Abdoulaye Doucouré smashed home a 57th-minute goal to earn Everton a 1-0 win over Bournemouth that was enough to keep the team two points above Leicester, whose 2-1 victory against West Ham was in vain.

Leicester is relegated seven years after winning the Premier League at preseason odds of 5,000-1 in one of sport’s great underdog stories.

Leeds lost 4-1 to Tottenham and also went down after three years in the league.

Everton, which has been in the top division since 1954, survived on the final day of the season in both 1994 and 1998.

Relegation was the main focus on Sunday with the title having already been clinched by Manchester City and the four qualifiers for next season's Champions League already decided.

Manchester United climbed above Newcastle to finish third thanks to a 2-1 win over Fulham, while Aston Villa sealed seventh place and a spot in the Europa Conference League after beating Brighton 2-1.

The wildest game saw Southampton and Liverpool draw 4-4.

Memorial Day service set for Georgia Medal of Honor recipient

