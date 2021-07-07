Even in Cannes, Mark Cousins stands out as a movie diehard

It may be an epilogue, but in addition to contemplating advances and new visions in 21st century film, the documentary, narrated lyrically by Cousins, is also occupied with cinema's uncertain present. It was made under lockdown with, he says, “that feeling that we’ve all had this sort of forced dream together."

“When we go inside our heads, what do we find?" he says "One of the things is cinema.”

For anyone feeling down about the state of movies after a pandemic year that shuttered theaters around the world and heightened doomsday forecasts, talking to Cousins is like an elixir. To him, cinema is an unstoppable artform — one forever mutating, adapting and evolving.

“The people who think it’s coming to a crawl aren’t looking in the right places. If you really look around the world, cinema is always evolving in an almost Darwinian sense,” said Cousins. “It’s getting new branches and trees.”

“The reason I think it’s not dying is because when cinema came along unexpectedly in 1895, it was quite close to how our brains work,” he adds. “Shots and cuts almost feel like neurological events. I don’t mean that in a fancy, intellectual sense. I mean just how emotionally we react on a day-to-day basis. Our brains do shots and cuts. They visualize and they jump.”

Cousins is also premiering in Cannes “The Storms of Jeremy Thomas,” a profile of the prolific British producer of films like “The Last Emperor," “Sexy Beast" and “Only Lovers Left Alive.” He made it partly on a road trip with Thomas to Cannes two years ago.

There are also restorations of some films near and dear to Cousins playing at Cannes — a restored "I Know Where I'm Going!" and "El Camino," the 1964 by the Spanish filmmaker Ana Mariscal, one of the many directors Cousins celebrated in "Women Make Film," his lauded 14-hour documentary on female filmmakers that ran on Turner Classic Movies and the Criterion Channel.

In “The Story of Film: A New Generation,” he describes movie theaters as where “our lives get relit.”

“That’s exactly what happens," says Cousins. "When you go into the cinema, you go into a moment of darkness and then there’s illumination. It’s like you go through a brief winter and then come into summer. I will switch off because I want you to switch me on if you’re the filmmaker. I will close down and go into sleep mode so you can wake me up again. If somebody else wakes me up, they can shine a different light on it."

When Cousins goes to the movies (which he does almost daily, "like breakfast," he says), he sits as far forward as possible. He's lately been enamored with the lavish musical "In the Heights" and the Autism documentary "The Reason I Jump." "It did to me what cinema at its best does which is: I felt different after having watched that film," he says. "What more can you ask?"

But for someone as omnivorous as Cousins, it doesn't have to be a masterpiece to be worthwhile. Any movie will do.

“Even if a film is really terrible, there’s going to be, like, a tree in it, or a sunshine, or a chicken or something,” he says, laughing. “There will be something.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Caption Director Mark Cousins, left, and producer John Archer pose for photographers at a photo call for the film 'The Story of Film: A New Generation' during the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, July 7, 202. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption Director Mark Cousins poses for photographers at a photo call for the film 'The Story of Film: A New Generation' during the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, July 7, 202. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda

Caption Director Mark Cousins poses for photographers at a photo call for the film 'The Story of Film: A New Generation' during the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, July 7, 2021. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) Credit: Vianney Le Caer Credit: Vianney Le Caer