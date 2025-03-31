Breaking: Radar-confirmed tornado spotted in counties south of Atlanta
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Evacuations ordered as winds pose challenges for firefighters battling California blaze

Strong winds are driving an out-of-control wildfire through a remote area of eastern California, prompting evacuations for hundreds of homes
This image provided by the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit shows a dozer being used to set a containment line while crews battle the Silver Fire, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Inyo County, Calif. (Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit shows a dozer being used to set a containment line while crews battle the Silver Fire, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Inyo County, Calif. (Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit via AP)
1 hour ago

BISHOP, Calif. (AP) — Strong winds on Monday drove an out-of-control wildfire through a remote area of eastern California, prompting evacuations for hundreds of homes.

The Silver Fire erupted Sunday afternoon along Route 6 in Inyo County, about 5 miles (8 km) northeast of Bishop in the Owens Valley.

By Monday morning, it had grown to nearly 2 square miles (5 square km), according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire. There was no containment.

The potential for 65 mph (104 kph) gusts limited flights by water-dropping helicopters and kept air tankers grounded, Cal Fire spokesperson Chloe Castillo said.

"The winds are very erratic," she said. “One minute they're pushing north, the next they're going east.”

Evacuations were ordered for about 800 homes in and around the tiny communities of Laws, Chalfant and White Mountain Estates near the Nevada border.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

A helicopter is flown over the Silver Fire, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Inyo County, Calif. (Cal Fire via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit shows the Silver Fire burning in a field, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Inyo County, Calif. (Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit shows fire crews battling the Silver Fire, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Inyo County, Calif. (Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit shows a firefighter hosing down hot spots from the Silver Fire, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Inyo County, Calif. (Cal Fire via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This image provided by the Cal Fire San Bernardino Unit shows fire crews battling the Silver Fire, Sunday, March 30, 2025, in Inyo County, Calif. (Cal Fire via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Firefighter John Ward works to control the Black Cove Fire, March 26, 2025, in Saluda, N.C. (AP Photo/Allison Joyce, File)

Credit: AP

Drought, wind, and debris from recent hurricanes are stoking fires across the US

South Carolina wildfire keeps growing as firefighters protect homes

After Lahaina fire, Hawaii residents address their risk by becoming 'Firewise'

The Latest

President Donald Trump walks down the stairs of Air Force One upon his arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump to roll out new tariffs that he promises will free the US from foreign goods

11m ago

Dow wants to power its Texas manufacturing complex with new nuclear reactors instead of natural gas

13m ago

Trump's reciprocal tariffs will overturn decades of trade policy

14m ago

Featured

Much of Georgia is under a Level 3 of 5 risk for severe weather on March 31, 2025. The far northern portion of the state is under a Level 2 and 1 risk.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Radar-confirmed tornado spotted in counties south of Atlanta

46m ago

3 of 4 U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead

Three of four U.S. soldiers who went missing in Lithuania have been found dead. The soldiers had been stationed at Georgia's Fort Stewart.

Lucy McBath suspends bid for governor as husband battles cancer

Four-term U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath suspends bid for Georgia governor.