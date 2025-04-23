Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Evacuation orders lifted as fast-moving New Jersey wildfire burns

A fast-moving wildfire is burning in New Jersey's Pine Barrens, but officials have lifted earlier evacuation orders and a stretch of a major highway that was closed due to the blaze has reopened
Firefighters battle a house fire Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Lacey Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Firefighters battle a house fire Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Lacey Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
By BRUCE SHIPKOWSKI – Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

CHATSWORTH, N.J. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire was burning in New Jersey's Pine Barrens, but officials on Wednesday lifted earlier evacuation orders and a stretch of a major highway that was closed due to the blaze has reopened.

More than 1,300 structures were threatened and about 3,000 residents had been evacuated, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said. Officials said Wednesday morning that evacuation orders were lifted. Shelters were open at two high schools, according to the Barnegat Police Department.

The Garden State Parkway, one of New Jersey's busiest highways, reopened Wednesday morning after officials closed a roughly 7-mile (12-kilometer) stretch in the southern part of the state. The fire in Ocean and Lacey Townships, which officials are calling the Jones Road Fire, had reached about 13 square miles (34 square kilometers).

The fire service planned to give an update at a news conference late Wednesday morning.

Video released by the state agency overseeing the fire service showed billowing white and black clouds of smoke, intense flames engulfing pines and firefighters dousing a charred structure.

Forest fires are a common occurrence in the Pine Barrens, a 1.1 million-acre (445,000-hectare) state and federally protected reserve about the size of the Grand Canyon lying halfway between Philadelphia to the west and the Atlantic coast to the east. The region, with its quick-draining sandy soil, is amid peak forest fire season. The trees are still developing leaves, humidity remains low and winds can kick up, drying out the forest floor.

The area had been under a severe drought until recently, when early spring rains helped dampen the region.

The Jersey Central Power and Light Company cut power to about 25,000 customers at the request of the Forest Fire Service and the wildfire’s command post Tuesday evening, including thousands in Barnegat Township. The company said on X that it doesn’t expect to restore the power before Wednesday.

“This is for the safety of crews battling the fire,” the company said.

The fire in the Greenwood Forest Wildlife Management Area burned more than 13 square miles (34 square kilometers) of land, fire officials said.

The blaze, burning in Ocean and Lacey Townships in Ocean County, was only about 10% contained Tuesday night, the fire service said. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Debi Schaffer was caught in gridlocked traffic after evacuating with her two dogs while her husband agreed to stay with their 22 chickens, The Press of Atlantic City reported.

“I wanted to take them in the car with me; can you imagine 22 chickens in a car?" she told the newspaper.

Around her Waretown house it was “like a war zone,” she said, describing smoke, sirens and the buzz of helicopters.

The site of the fire is near an alpaca farm. The farm said in a Facebook post that the property wasn’t threatened and all of the animals were safe.

The blaze is the second major forest fire in the region in less than a week.

___

Associated Press writer Mike Catalini in Trenton, New Jersey, contributed to this report.

A man walks past a house fire Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Lacey Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A fire burns on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, near Waretown, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters battle a house fire Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Lacey Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters battle a house fire Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Lacey Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Waretown Volunteer Fire Company firefighters prepare to respond to a wildfire on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Waretown, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Smoke rises from a wildfire early Wednesday, April 23, 2025, near Barnegat Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Smoke rises from a wildfire early Wednesday, April 23, 2025, near Barnegat Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People head into an evacuation shelter at Southern Regional High School from wildfires on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, near Stafford Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters respond to a wildfire on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Waretown, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Waretown volunteer firefighter helps prepare a firetruck to respond to a wildfire on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Waretown, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Carmine, of Waretown, and his dog Amber sit outside an evacuation center at Southern Regional High School during wildfires on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, near Stafford Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A wildfire burns on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, near Waretown, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A fire burns on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, near Waretown, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Damage from a wildfire is seen Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Lacey Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Damage from a wildfire is seen Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Ocean Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Smoke rises from a wildfire early Wednesday, April 23, 2025, near Barnegat Township, N.J. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Credit: AP

New Jersey forest fire prompts thousands of evacuations and closes a major highway

3 dead after fire sweeps through crowded home in Queens, NY, on Easter

Lawsuits accuse insurers of colluding to drop coverage in fire-prone parts of California

The Latest

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) goes to the basket against Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and forward Jaden McDaniels (3) during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff in Los Angeles, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Credit: AP

NBA playoff guide: Who plays when, how to watch, what the odds are

10m ago

Catholic faithful pay their final respects to Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica

16m ago

Markets rally after Trump eases concerns over tariffs and says he won't try to fire Fed Chair Powell

22m ago

Featured

A drone image of the R.M. Clayton Water Reclamation Center taken by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper on May 7, 2024.

Credit: SPECIAL

Atlanta, DeKalb customers rack up millions in unpaid water and sewer bills

Dozens of water and sewer bills worth more than $500,000 are owed to both governments as they spend millions in system upgrades.

Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead

Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”

Grindhouse replaces NFA Burger at Truist Park just weeks into baseball season

NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer shut down his slider stand at Truist Park just a few weeks into the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season.