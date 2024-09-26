Evacuation order lifted for Ohio town where dangerous chemical leak occurred

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Residents in an Ohio community where a dangerous chemical leak occurred have been allowed to return to their homes.

An evacuation order was issued shortly after styrene, a toxic and flammable chemical that is used to make plastic and rubber, began leaking Tuesday afternoon from a railcar in Whitewater Township, a community of about 6,000 people just west of Cincinnati.

Anyone within a half-mile (about 800 meters) of the area near U.S. Route 50 and the Great Miami River was told to leave immediately as a precaution, and several area schools were closed. The area has a mix of businesses, homes and large swaths of undeveloped land.