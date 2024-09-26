Nation & World News

Evacuation order lifted for Ohio town where dangerous chemical leak occurred

Residents in an Ohio community where a dangerous chemical leak occurred are being allowed to return to their homes
Firefighters work on the scene of a chemical leak in railcars near Cleves, Ohio, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Local 12/WKRC via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Firefighters work on the scene of a chemical leak in railcars near Cleves, Ohio, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Local 12/WKRC via AP)
42 minutes ago

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Residents in an Ohio community where a dangerous chemical leak occurred have been allowed to return to their homes.

An evacuation order was issued shortly after styrene, a toxic and flammable chemical that is used to make plastic and rubber, began leaking Tuesday afternoon from a railcar in Whitewater Township, a community of about 6,000 people just west of Cincinnati.

Anyone within a half-mile (about 800 meters) of the area near U.S. Route 50 and the Great Miami River was told to leave immediately as a precaution, and several area schools were closed. The area has a mix of businesses, homes and large swaths of undeveloped land.

The evacuation order was lifted Wednesday night and numerous area roads that had been closed were reopened. All schools reopened Thursday.

The Central Railroad of Indiana, which operates the tracks, had said Wednesday morning that the railcar was no longer venting after crews worked overnight to cool the tank with water. The railcar was later removed from the scene without issue.

Officials said air and water quality would continue to be monitored in the area as a precaution. Styrene can cause headaches, nausea and respiratory issues in the short term and more serious health problems including organ damage in the long term.

Last year a train derailment in East Palestine, on the other side of Ohio, caused hazardous chemicals to leak and burn for days. The February 2023 derailment near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border led to new safety rules and increased scrutiny of the rail industry.

Firefighters work on the scene of a chemical leak in railcars near Cleves, Ohio, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Local 12/WKRC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters work on the scene of a chemical leak in railcars near Cleves, Ohio, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Local 12/WKRC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Firefighters work on the scene of a chemical leak in railcars near Cleves, Ohio, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (Local 12/WKRC via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

EPA data make it hard to know the extent of the contamination from last year's Ohio...
Placeholder Image

Norfolk Southern reaches $600M settlement for Ohio train wreck suit
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Judge approves $600 million settlement for residents near fiery Ohio derailment
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Judge approves $600 million settlement for residents near 2023 Ohio train derailment
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

NASA downplays role in development of Titan submersible that imploded6m ago
Poll: Latin Americans view Pope Francis favorably. But the biggest drop is in his native...8m ago
Finding Mr. Right and converting to Judaism led Erin Foster to write a fresh, original...9m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Helene could be among Georgia’s worst hurricanes. Here’s why it’s so rare
Gen Z candidates are looking to change Georgia’s political landscape
Amid questions over cost of weight loss shots, Atlanta doctors offer cheaper options