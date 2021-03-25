EU's top court rejects effort to force tougher climate rules

“The Sami people live in the middle of the climate crisis every day. We see how the climate crisis affects the reindeer, nature and our culture," Sanna Vannar of the Sami youth organization told reporters. "It makes me so angry and frustrated that the EU does not take this problem seriously and address it like an emergency.”

Plaintiff Alfredo Sendim, a Portuguese farmer who has struggled with season after season of drought, said: ”The court’s decision is disappointing, but we will not give up. We will continue seeking protection of our rights and demand climate protection."

After the legal effort was launched, the European Commission proposed a "European Green Deal" with more ambitious goals toward fighting climate change. European Union leaders reached a deal last year to cut the bloc's net greenhouse gas emissions at least 55% by 2030 compared with 1990 levels, more than the previous goal of 40%.

Experts say ending the use of fossil fuels is one of the most important measures needed to limit global warming, which is believed to be causing stronger storms, fiercer droughts and other weather problems that are damaging lives and livelihoods around the world.

___

Follow all AP developments on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/Climate.