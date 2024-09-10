Nation & World News

EU's top court dismisses Apple's final appeal against order to pay Ireland 13B euros in back taxes

The European Union’s top court has rejected Apple’s final legal challenge against an order from the bloc’s executive commission to repay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland, bringing an end to the long-running dispute
FILE - People wait in front of the Apple store in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 25, 2015. The European Union’s top court has rejected Apple’s final legal challenge against an order from the bloc’s executive commission to repay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland, bringing an end to the long-running dispute (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - People wait in front of the Apple store in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 25, 2015. The European Union’s top court has rejected Apple’s final legal challenge against an order from the bloc’s executive commission to repay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland, bringing an end to the long-running dispute (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
By KELVIN CHAN – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

LONDON (AP) — The European Union’s top court on Tuesday rejected Apple’s final legal challenge against an order from the bloc’s executive commission to repay 13 billion euros in back taxes to Ireland, bringing an end to the long-running dispute.

The European Court of Justice overruled a lower court’s earlier decision in the case, saying it “confirms the European Commission’s 2016 decision: Ireland granted Apple unlawful aid which Ireland is required to recover.”

The case drew outrage from Apple when it was opened in 2016, with CEO Tim Cook calling it "total political crap." Then-U.S. President Donald Trump slammed European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, who spearheaded the campaign to root out special tax deals and crack down on big U.S. tech companies, as the "tax lady" who "really hates the U.S."

The European Commission, the bloc's executive branch, had accused Apple of striking an illegal tax deal with Irish authorities so that it could pay extremely low rates. The European Union's General Court disagreed with that in its 2020 ruling, which has now been overturned.

"We are disappointed with today’s decision as previously the General Court reviewed the facts and categorically annulled this case,” Apple said in a statement.

“There has never been a special deal," the company said.

Eight years ago, the ruling that found Ireland had granted a sweetheart deal that let Apple pay almost no taxes across the European bloc for 11 years dramatically escalated the fight over whether America’s biggest corporations are paying their fair share around the world.

The EU head office said that Ireland granted such lavish tax breaks to Apple that the company’s effective corporate tax rate on its European profits dropped from 1 percent in 2003 to a mere 0.005 percent in 2014. Apple has disputed such figures.

The ruling that has now been upheld was one of a number of aggressive moves by European officials to hold U.S. businesses, particularly big tech companies, accountable under the EU’s rules on taxation, competition and privacy.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Google loses final EU court appeal against 2.4 billion euro fine in antitrust shopping...28m ago
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Judge gives US regulators until December to propose penalties for Google's illegal search...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Google is blasted by UK watchdog for what it calls anti-competitive behavior through...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The CEOs of Kroger and Albertsons are in court to defend plans for a huge supermarket...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

An Israeli strike on a Gaza humanitarian zone tent camp kills at least 19 people...12m ago
The Harris-Trump debate becomes the 2024 election's latest landmark event13m ago
Death toll from Vietnam storm rises to 87 with 70 people missing, state media say22m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Norfolk Southern’s board of directors investigating CEO’s conduct
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $10 million to Georgia community lender
Survivors shot at Apalachee High School share harrowing details