EU's anti-fraud body warns against COVID-19 vaccine scams

OLAF's message echoed a warning from the EU's police agency Europol, which in December highlighted the risk of organized crime scams linked to COVID-19 vaccines, including the possibility criminals will try to sell dangerous counterfeit vaccines or to hijack shipments of genuine shots.

The EU has bought vaccine doses collectively but member states can also decide to negotiate separate agreements outside the commission’s umbrella as long as they don’t compete with the advance purchase agreement negotiated by the EU’s executive arm.

Hungary has criticized the pace of the EU's vaccine rollout and sought shots from countries outside the bloc’s common procurement program. Hungarian health authorities last month approved the jab developed by China’s state-owned company Sinopharm and also authorized use of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine.

In addition to vaccine scams, OLAF is also monitoring illicit trade of face masks, test kits and other products linked to the COVID-19 outbreak. The anti-fraud body said they have not seized any fake vaccines so far but identified more than 1,000 suspected fraudsters and seized or detained “over 14 million items" including dangerous hand sanitizer, substandard face masks and fake test kits."

