Eurovision Song Contest starts with first semifinal

Australia's act, Montaigne, is the only performer not attending the event in Rotterdam because of coronavirus restrictions. Instead she participates in the semifinal with a recorded live performance.

Last on stage Tuesday is one of the bookmakers' favorites for the title, 18-year-old Maltese singer Destiny. Other acts showing strongly in the bookies' odds are Italian rock band Maneskin and French singer Barbara Pravi. They enter the musical fray in Saturday night's final.

At the other end of the age scale from Destiny is veteran Belgian band Hooverphonic, featuring the oldest performer at this year's event, 61-year-old Raymond Geerts.

Despite a tight regime of testing, hygiene and social distancing, organizers didn't manage to completely keep COVID-19 out. A member of Poland's delegation and one from the Iceland team tested positive in recent days.

Delegations from Malta and Romania were staying in the same hotel and all underwent precautionary testing that came back negative, allowing them to take part in Tuesday's semifinal.

Musical group The Roop from Lithuania pose for photographers upon arrival at the Turquoise Carpet event of the Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, May 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong