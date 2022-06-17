Eurovision 2023 won't be held in Ukraine; UK may step in

It said it shares the broadcaster's “sadness and disappointment that next year’s Contest cannot be held in Ukraine.”

“It is our full intention that Ukraine’s win will be reflected in next year’s shows,” the EBU said. "This will be a priority for us in our discussions with the eventual hosts.”

The BBC said in a statement that “clearly these aren’t a set of circumstances that anyone would want,” but that after the EBU decision “we will of course discuss the BBC hosting the Eurovision Song Contest.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman, Jamie Davies, said “Ukraine’s victory in the Eurovision Song Contest was richly deserved” and Britain had hoped to see next year’s event held in the winning country.

If that proved impossible, he said, “we would welcome the opportunity to work closely with Ukraine and the BBC to host it here in the U.K.”

He said Britain would ensure the event reflected “Ukraine’s rich culture, heritage and creativity.”

