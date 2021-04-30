Europe economy slides back into recession as US rolls ahead

Economists said they expected an upturn in the coming weeks as vaccinations accelerate.

One factor in Europe is a slow vaccine rollout and prolonged lockdowns. Another is less government support for the economy. U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 billion relief package, coupled with spending from earlier support efforts, will mean additional cash support of about 11-12% of annual economic output for this year, according to economists at UniCredit bank. By contrast, the European fiscal stimulus amounts to about 6% of gross domestic product.

China was hit first by the pandemic but got it under control through strict public health measures and was the only major economy to grow in 2020. The U.S. was hard hit by the virus but has rolled out vaccinations at a rapid pace.

