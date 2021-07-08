Europe's central bank intensifies focus on climate change

The new strategy announced Thursday for the 19 countries that use the euro currency also recommends including house prices in the EU's key measure of inflation.

A key aspect is replacing the bank's previous inflation goal of “below but close to” 2% annual inflation. The new target is described as 2%, but “symmetric.” That means it would allow a "transitory period” of above-target inflation. In theory, that would allow the bank to maintain low interest rates and stimulus programs such as bond purchases with newly created money for a longer period of time.