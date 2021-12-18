Europeans reimpose restrictions as omicron sweeps continent

In the U.K., where confirmed daily infection soared to records this week, the government has already reimposed a requirement for masks to be worn indoors and ordered people to show proof of vaccination or a recent negative coronavirus test when going to night clubs and large events. Now scientists are warning that the government needs to go further to prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Leaked minutes from the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies suggested a ban on indoor mixing and hospitality, the BBC reported.

Britain and other nations are also accelerating the pace of booster shots after early data showed that two doses of vaccine were less effective against the omicron variant. Shopping centers, cathedrals and soccer stadiums in Britain have been converted into mass vaccination centers.

In France, the government announced that it will start giving the vaccine to children in the 5 to 11 age group beginning Wednesday. Prime Minister Jean Castex said Friday that with the omicron variant spreading like “lightning” the government proposed requiring proof of vaccination for those entering restaurants, cafes and other public establishments. The measure is pending approval by Parliament.

Demonstrations are planned Saturday in Paris to voice opposition to the new vaccine pass and ongoing government restrictions. Protests are also scheduled to take place in Turin, Italy.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

Caption A participant of the banned demonstration of opponents of the Corona Rules stretches his fists towards a policeman in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The demonstration had been banned by the Berlin police. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Caption A participant of the banned demonstration of opponents of the Corona Rules stretches his fists towards a policeman in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The demonstration had been banned by the Berlin police. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Credit: Fabian Sommer

Caption The Berlin police takes away a participant of the forbidden demonstration of opponents of Corona rules in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The demonstration had been banned by the Berlin police. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Caption The Berlin police takes away a participant of the forbidden demonstration of opponents of Corona rules in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021. The demonstration had been banned by the Berlin police. (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP) Credit: Fabian Sommer Credit: Fabian Sommer

Caption A doctor vaccinates a young woman with Moderna's mRNA vaccine at the Dresden State Art Collections in Dresden, Germany, Dec. 18, 2021. The vaccination rate in Saxony is the lowest in Germany. (Daniel Schaefer/dpa via AP) Credit: Daniel Schaefer Caption A doctor vaccinates a young woman with Moderna's mRNA vaccine at the Dresden State Art Collections in Dresden, Germany, Dec. 18, 2021. The vaccination rate in Saxony is the lowest in Germany. (Daniel Schaefer/dpa via AP) Credit: Daniel Schaefer Credit: Daniel Schaefer