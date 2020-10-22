Europeans face more curfews, restrictions, as virus surges

Babis apologized for the huge impact the restrictions will have on everyday life but said if they were not taken “our health system would collapse between Nov 7-11.”

The measures include limits on free movement and the closure of many stores, shopping malls and hotels, until at least Nov 3.

Poland broke another record in confirmed new infections Thursday with more than 12,100, and registered nearly 170 new deaths.

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki suggested that, starting Saturday, he would like all Poland to be placed under the highest level of restrictions short of a full lockdown. That would include mandatory use of masks in all open public spaces, limits on the number of people allowed in shops and public transport, and closing gyms and swimming pools.

Germany also reported a new daily record of more than 10,000 infections Thursday, shattering the previous high of 7,830 set five days earlier. Health Minister Jens Spahn tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and has been quarantined at home.

In Belgium, Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, who as prime minister led the country’s fight against the coronavirus earlier in the outbreak, has been hospitalized in intensive care with COVID-19, her office said Thursday. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Elke Pattyn told The Associated Press that Wilmes is conscious and her condition “is not worrying.”

With more than 1 million accumulated coronavirus infections, Spain is mulling new restrictions including possible curfews.

“It is a reality that in some parts of our country, the epidemic is out of control,” Health Minister Salvador Illa told Spain’s Onda Cero radio. “That is why more drastic measures must be taken, as some regions are doing.”

With a 14-day rate of infection over 1,000 cases per 100,000 residents, more than three times the national average, the northern Navarra region has ordered all bars and restaurants closed and for shops and businesses to open only until 9 p.m. It also banned non-essential travel in and out of its regional borders.

Madrid, which for weeks was the hottest pandemic spot in Europe, has been under similar measures for nearly two weeks. And although it has seen a recent stabilization of contagion, Illa said more needed to be done there.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced a three-tier alert system last week for England. But many have objected that the rules are confusing, and Johnson has faced strong resistance from local leaders like the mayor of Greater Manchester, who refused to move his region into the highest-risk level without being assured of financial aid for affected businesses.

In Wales, a two-week “firebreak” lockdown starting Friday will shutter all non-essential shops and ban most trips outside home.

Ireland's Prime Minister Michael Martin has announced that for the next six weeks all non-essential shops must close, restaurants can only offer takeout, and people must not travel further than 5 kilometers (3 miles) from their homes. Schools will stay open.

Karel Janicek in Prague, Aritz Parra in Madrid, Monika Scislowska in Warsaw, David Rising in Berlin, Lorne Cook in Brussels and Sylvia Hui in London contributed.

A journalist takes a picture of beds prepared in a field hospital, which will function as a backup device for patients with coronavirus, in the Letnany neighbourhood at the Prague outskirts, Czech Republic, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. (AP Photo via CTK/Roman Vondrous) SLOVAKIA OUT Credit: Roman Vondrous Credit: Roman Vondrous

People are ordered to wear face masks and keep distance due to the coronavirus pandemic in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The city exceeded the important warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. More and more German cities become official high risk corona hotspots with travel restrictions within Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

A man wears a mandatory face mask as he passes three monkey figures at a shopping street in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The city exceeded the important warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. More and more German cities become official high risk corona hotspots with travel restrictions within Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

People are ordered to wear face masks in front of the famous Cathedral in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The city exceeded the important warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. More and more German cities become official high risk corona hotspots with travel restrictions within Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

A couple kiss on a beach in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Spain has reported 1 million confirmed infections — the highest number in Western Europe — and at least 34,000 deaths from COVID-19, although experts say the number is much higher since many cases were missed because of testing shortages and other problems. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti