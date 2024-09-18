European Union court largely upholds Qualcomm antitrust penalty in 2019 case but trims fine

LONDON (AP) — Qualcomm lost its legal fight on Wednesday to get a European Union antitrust penalty thrown out after a top court largely rebuffed the technology company's arguments in the case involving cellphone chipsets.

The European Union's General Court said it was rejecting most of Qualcomm's appeal against the 242 million euro ($269 million) fine that the bloc's regulators issued in 2019, when they accused the company of "predatory pricing" to drive a competitor out of the market.

The European Commission, the 27-nation bloc's executive branch and top antitrust enforcer, said five years ago that Qualcomm abused its market dominance in 3G baseband chipsets, selling them below the cost of production to force startup Icera out of the market a decade prior.