European Union accuses Microsoft of breaching antitrust rules by bundling Teams with office software

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators accused Microsoft of “possibly abusive” practices that violate the bloc's antitrust rules by tying its Teams messaging and videoconferencing app to its widely used business software.

The European Commission said it's concerned the U.S. tech giant has been “restricting competition” by bundling Teams with core office productivity applications such as Office 365 and Microsoft 365.

The commission, the 27-nation bloc's top antitrust enforcer, said it suspects Microsoft might have granted Teams a “distribution advantage” by not giving customers a choice on whether to have Teams when they purchased the software.