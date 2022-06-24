European tour bans LIV golfers from Scottish Open

“Their actions are not fair to the majority of our membership and undermine the Tour, which is why we are taking the action we have announced today.”

Money from the fines will be split between charitable causes and topping-up prize money, the tour said.

The Scottish Open starts July 7 and has a total prize fund of $8 million. The Barbasol Championship the same week in Kentucky and the Barracuda Championship the following week in California each offer a total $3.7 million.

Four-time major winner Brooks Koepka was announced on the entry list for the Scottish Open earlier this month before he opted to join the LIV series, though he has yet to compete in the Saudi-funded events.

The European tour's announcement came while some players signed to LIV were playing in one of its own events. Some of the European tour’s best-known players were on course Friday at the BMW International Open, including major winners Louis Oosthuizen, Sergio Garcia and Martin Kaymer. They all played the inaugural LIV event in England.

___

