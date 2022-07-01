ajc logo
X

European police raid Bahrain cycling team, seize evidence

Bahrain Victorious staff outside their hotel in Glostrup, Denmark, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The Bahrain Victorious team at the Tour de France has been raided by police for the second time this week. Danish police searched the riders' hotel rooms in suburban Copenhagen on Thursday. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Combined ShapeCaption
Bahrain Victorious staff outside their hotel in Glostrup, Denmark, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The Bahrain Victorious team at the Tour de France has been raided by police for the second time this week. Danish police searched the riders' hotel rooms in suburban Copenhagen on Thursday. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

National & World News
2 hours ago
Police investigating suspected doping by the Tour de France team Bahrain Victorious have seized more than 450 capsules of unidentified substances at a house in Slovenia during raids across Europe

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police investigating suspected doping by the Tour de France team Bahrain Victorious seized more than 450 capsules of unidentified substances at a house in Slovenia during raids across Europe, the European agency Eurojust said Friday.

Riders and staff had their homes raided and the team's hotel in Denmark was searched this week ahead of the three-week race which started on Friday in Copenhagen.

In a statement, the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) said 14 properties in six countries were searched and three people were interrogated.

Eurojust said “412 capsules with undetermined brown content and 67 capsules with undetermined white content” were found at a property in Slovenia, where a mobile phone was also seized.

Substances were also seized in Belgium, Italy and Poland, plus computers, phones and other electronic devices. Police also searched properties in Spain and seized potential evidence.

The investigation was opened in May and led by prosecutors in Marseille, France, Eurojust said, adding the target was “suspected doping violations involving an international cycling team.”

The team sponsored by the government of Bahrain also was raided by French police during last year’s Tour.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Team Bahrain Victorious riders return after a training near Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Riders and staff from the Bahrain Victorious team had their homes searched by police before they left for Denmark and the team's hotel was searched by Danish police early in the morning in the ongoing investigation. The Tour de France cycling race starts on Friday, July 1, with the first stage, an individual time trial over 13.2 kilometers (8.2 miles) with start and finish in Copenhagen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Team Bahrain Victorious riders return after a training near Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Riders and staff from the Bahrain Victorious team had their homes searched by police before they left for Denmark and the team's hotel was searched by Danish police early in the morning in the ongoing investigation. The Tour de France cycling race starts on Friday, July 1, with the first stage, an individual time trial over 13.2 kilometers (8.2 miles) with start and finish in Copenhagen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Team Bahrain Victorious riders return after a training near Copenhagen, Denmark, Thursday, June 30, 2022. Riders and staff from the Bahrain Victorious team had their homes searched by police before they left for Denmark and the team's hotel was searched by Danish police early in the morning in the ongoing investigation. The Tour de France cycling race starts on Friday, July 1, with the first stage, an individual time trial over 13.2 kilometers (8.2 miles) with start and finish in Copenhagen. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

Credit: Thibault Camus

Credit: Thibault Camus

Combined ShapeCaption
Bahrain Victorious staff outside their hotel in Glostrup, Denmark, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The Bahrain Victorious team at the Tour de France has been raided by police for the second time this week. Danish police searched the riders' hotel rooms in suburban Copenhagen on Thursday. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Bo Amstrup

Bahrain Victorious staff outside their hotel in Glostrup, Denmark, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The Bahrain Victorious team at the Tour de France has been raided by police for the second time this week. Danish police searched the riders' hotel rooms in suburban Copenhagen on Thursday. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Bo Amstrup

Combined ShapeCaption
Bahrain Victorious staff outside their hotel in Glostrup, Denmark, Thursday, June 30, 2022. The Bahrain Victorious team at the Tour de France has been raided by police for the second time this week. Danish police searched the riders' hotel rooms in suburban Copenhagen on Thursday. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)

Credit: Bo Amstrup

Credit: Bo Amstrup

Editors' Picks
Freddie Freeman’s agent accuses Braves of fostering ‘false’ narrative
Hawks send Kevin Huerter to Kings
4h ago
Braves public address announcer Casey Motter dies
Hawks sign Aaron Holiday to one-year deal
6h ago
Hawks sign Aaron Holiday to one-year deal
6h ago
Braves still chasing Mets and now Scherzer, deGrom return soon
2h ago
The Latest
Kerry: Despite setbacks at home, US to make climate goals
9m ago
Amazon bars off-duty warehouse workers from its buildings
26m ago
New Tropical Storm Bonnie heads for hit on Central America
30m ago
Featured
An aerial photograph shows a piece of Beltline-adjacent building (lower right), where 8ARM and former Paris on Ponce are located, on Ponce de Leon in Atlanta on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta developer eyes beloved gritty stretch of Ponce
11h ago
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top