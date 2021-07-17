European nations impose incentives, penalties to boost shots

“We adhere to all the measures with total safety. Whatever the doctors or scientists advise,” he said.

Outdoor clubs and music venues in Greece will also be accessible only to the fully vaccinated or recently recovered, with capacity capped at 85% and no standing customers.

But just as the measure came into effect in Greece, the Russian capital repealed a similar one introduced last month.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced the requirement for restaurants to only admit customers with proof of vaccination or a negative test ends Monday as the pace of contagion has slowed. The restrictions had badly hurt restaurant owners, already reeling from the pandemic’s impact, forcing many to close.

Some European countries have also introduced mandatory vaccinations for certain professions. Italy made vaccinations obligatory in April for health care workers and pharmacists. France and Greece announced mandatory vaccines this week for health care workers and care home staff, with France extending the requirement to those caring for an elderly or sick person at home.

France also announced mandatory COVID-19 passes for access to restaurants, bars, shopping malls and many tourist spots, as well as trains and planes, as of July 21. The passes are available to anyone fully vaccinated, recently recovered or who has a recent negative test.

The regulations have sparked protests, with thousands protesting Wednesday in Greek and French cities. More demonstrations are planned Saturday in France.

But the incentives appear to work for some people.

“On Tuesday, we realized that everything will be closed for us if we are not vaccinated so we started to look for an appointment,” said 15-year-old Parisian Chloe Dril, waiting with her mother to get vaccinated. “We noticed that for train tickets it was much more complicated if we are not vaccinated, if we want to go abroad it will be more complicated, so it really pushed us to get vaccinated.”

Some business owners are uncomfortable with having to enforce the rules.

“It’s a shame that we got to the point where we have to create these incentives for people to get vaccinated,” said Clément Léon, owner of Le Picoti bar in Paris. “On the other hand, forcing bar owners to play the part of border police officers asking for their clients’ papers is also an issue. From a legal standpoint, it bothers me."

Greece has seen a surge in new infections driven by the delta variant, although the rate of new hospitalizations has been slower. Vaccines have been available to anyone 18 or over for several weeks and became available this week to those over 15. Incentives to get vaccinated have included 150 euros ($180) credit to spend on entertainment and travel for anyone under 26 who gets a shot.

Cyprus has also seen an alarming increase in infections, prompting the government on Friday to announce new regulations,. They include proof of COVID-19 status for access to public transport, banks, state services, businesses and to visit care homes. Dance clubs will only be open to the vaccinated and recently recovered.

Britain is also making vaccinations mandatory this fall for nursing home workers and the government has been considering extending that to National Health Service employees. Parliament approved the measure despite strong opposition from some lawmakers and warnings from nursing homes that it could worsen staff shortages.

“You’d expect this in a communist country,” commented Conservative legislator William Wragg.

England plans to lift its remaining coronavirus restrictions on Monday. The Conservative government says it expects bars and nightclubs to check customers’ COVID-19 status, but it won’t be a legal requirement. Many businesses say they just won’t do it.

Music Venue Trust chief executive Mark Davyd said vaccine passports were “a complete non-starter at the moment.”

“Very, very few venues are going to do this,” he said, noting that fake vaccine passports were already available online for eager partygoers.

____

AP reporters across Europe contributed to this report.

___

Follow all AP stories on the global coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Caption People sit at a restaurant in the Plaka district of Athens on Friday July 16, 2021. Greece became the latest on Friday, with a new measure coming into effect requiring proof of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 for access to indoor restaurants, cafes, bars and movie theaters. Children can enter with negative tests. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Caption FILE - In this Thursday, May 6, 2021 file photo, French President Emmanuel Macron visits a giant COVID-19 vaccination center during its inauguration at Porte de Versailles convention centre in Paris. Faced with worrying surges of coronavirus infections driven by the more transmissible delta variant, European nations have been scrambling to ramp up vaccination drives, using a mixture of stick-and-carrot measures to persuade the reluctant to get their shots. (Christophe Archambault/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Christophe Archambault Credit: Christophe Archambault

Caption An employee, right, checks a safe pass of customer at the entrance of a bar in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 16, 2021. Faced with worrying surges of coronavirus infections driven by the more transmissible delta variant, European nations have been scrambling to ramp up vaccination drives, using a mixture of stick-and-carrot measures to persuade the reluctant to get their shots. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption FILE - In this Thursday July 8, 2021 file photo, people, some of them foreigners working in Russia, arrive at a vaccination center with the slogan "vaccination is the only effective protection against coronavirus" in the background in the Luzhniki Olympic Complex in Moscow, Russia. Faced with worrying surges of coronavirus infections driven by the more transmissible delta variant, European nations have been scrambling to ramp up vaccination drives, using a mixture of stick-and-carrot measures to persuade the reluctant to get their shots. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption People sit at a restaurant in the Plaka district of Athens, with the ancient Acropolis in the background on Friday July 16, 2021. Greece became the latest on Friday, with a new measure coming into effect requiring proof of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 for access to indoor restaurants, cafes, bars and movie theaters. Children can enter with negative tests. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Caption FILE - In this Friday July 2, 2021 file photo, a man waits for a coronavirus vaccine at a vaccination center at VDNKh (The Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy) with the QR code sign in the background in Moscow, Russia. Faced with worrying surges of coronavirus infections driven by the more transmissible delta variant, European nations have been scrambling to ramp up vaccination drives, using a mixture of stick-and-carrot measures to persuade the reluctant to get their shots. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, File) Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Caption An employee wearing a protective mask checks the safe pass of customers at a bar in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 16, 2021. Faced with worrying surges of coronavirus infections driven by the more transmissible delta variant, European nations have been scrambling to ramp up vaccination drives, using a mixture of stick-and-carrot measures to persuade the reluctant to get their shots. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption People sit outside a bar in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 16, 2021. Faced with worrying surges of coronavirus infections driven by the more transmissible delta variant, European nations have been scrambling to ramp up vaccination drives, using a mixture of stick-and-carrot measures to persuade the reluctant to get their shots. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption An employee, center, checks the safe pass of customers at the entrance of a bar in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 16, 2021. Faced with worrying surges of coronavirus infections driven by the more transmissible delta variant, European nations have been scrambling to ramp up vaccination drives, using a mixture of stick-and-carrot measures to persuade the reluctant to get their shots. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias

Caption A sign at the entrance of a restaurant indicating that it is COVID FREE in Athens, on Friday, July 16, 2021. Greece became the latest on Friday, with a new measure coming into effect requiring proof of vaccination or recent recovery from COVID-19 for access to indoor restaurants, cafes, bars and movie theaters. Children can enter with negative tests. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

Caption FILE - In this Saturday, June 26, 2021 file photo, police officers detain a demonstrator during an anti-vaccination protest in the center of Moscow, Russia. Faced with worrying surges of coronavirus infections driven by the more transmissible delta variant, European nations have been scrambling to ramp up vaccination drives, using a mixture of stick-and-carrot measures to persuade the reluctant to get their shots. (AP Photo/Victor Berezkin, File) Credit: Victor Berezkin Credit: Victor Berezkin

Caption An employee, center, wearing a protective mask uses her tablet as she walks by customers at a bar in capital Nicosia, Cyprus, Friday, July 16, 2021. Faced with worrying surges of coronavirus infections driven by the more transmissible delta variant, European nations have been scrambling to ramp up vaccination drives, using a mixture of stick-and-carrot measures to persuade the reluctant to get their shots. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias) Credit: Petros Karadjias Credit: Petros Karadjias