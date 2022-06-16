European leaders visit Kyiv in high-profile show of support

Many in Ukraine hoped that the leaders’ visit could mark a turning point by opening the way to significant new arms supplies — particularly as the officials surveyed the war’s devastation. The visit also comes as EU leaders prepare to make a decision next week on Ukraine’s request to become a candidate for membership in the bloc, and ahead of an important NATO summit later in the month.

Ahead of the meeting with Zelenskyy, the leader German Chancellor Olaf Scholz observed that officials must keep the horrible scenes destruction in mind in all their decisions.

"Innocent civilians have been hit, houses have been destroyed; a whole town has been destroyed in which there was no military infrastructure at all,” Scholz said. "And that says a great deal about the brutality of the Russian war of aggression, which is simply out for destruction and conquest. We must bear that in mind in everything that we decide.”

Italian Premier Mario Draghi said during the tour of Irpin that Ukraine’s backers will rebuild “everything” with European help.

“They destroyed the nurseries, the playgrounds, and everything will be rebuilt,” Draghi said.

Macron, Scholz and Draghi, representing the three largest economies in the European Union, traveled to Kyiv together on a special overnight train provided by the Ukrainian authorities. They have been criticized for not visiting Kyiv sooner. A number of other European leaders have already made the long trip overland to show solidarity with a nation under attack, even in times when the fighting raged closer to the capital than it does now.

President Klaus Iohannis of Romania — which borders Ukraine and has been a key destination for Ukrainian refugees — arrived on a separate train.

After viewing Irpin, he wrote on Twitter that there are “no words to describe the unimaginable human tragedy and horrible destruction” and called for “all Russian perpetrators to be held responsible by the international criminal justice" system.

The Russian forces are pressing their offensive in the eastern Donbas region, slowly but steadily gaining ground on the badly outmanned and outgunned Ukrainian forces, who are pleading for more arms from Western allies.

Several air raid sirens rang out while the European leaders were in their hotel preparing for the rest of their visit, and Kyiv authorities urged people to seek shelter. Such alerts are a frequent occurrence.

While hopes were high for the visit, there was also skepticism. Many leaders and regular people in Ukraine and the Baltic and Central European nations that were controlled by Moscow during the Cold War believe that Putin only understands force, and have viewed the efforts by Macron and others to keep speaking to Putin following his invasion as unacceptable.

Tamara Malko, a resident of the Donetsk region that is part of the Donbas, said Macron and Scholz had been “very cold” toward Ukrainians so far, and hoped for a change.

“We want peace very much ... and have high hopes for Macron and Scholz,” she said. “We want them to see and understand our pain.”

Gov. Serhiy Haidai of Luhansk, which is also part of the Donbas, said the visit would not yield any progress if the leaders ask Ukraine to sign a peace treaty with Russia that involves giving up territory.

“I am sure that our president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, is not going to make concessions and trade our territories. If someone wants to stop Russia by giving them territories, Germany has Bavaria, Italy has Tuscany, the French can concede Provence, for instance,” he said.

“Today it will be one territory, tomorrow another one, the day after tomorrow another," he said.

In Ukraine, Macron responded to criticism of France's response, including his recent comment that Russia shouldn’t be “humiliated,” which deeply angered Ukrainians. He insisted that “France has been at Ukraine’s side since the first day.”

His office also released a list of the dates of all his conversations with Zelenskyy. They have spoken by phone on 23 occasions since the war began; and Macron spoke with Putin 11 times, including three times with Scholz.

Scholz had long resisted traveling to Kyiv, saying he didn’t want to “join the queue of people who do a quick in-out for a photo opportunity.” Instead, Scholz said a trip should focus on doing “concrete things.”

Germany on Wednesday announced that it will provide Ukraine with three multiple launch rocket systems of the kind that Kyiv has said it urgently needs.

Corbet reported from Paris. Associated Press journalists David Keyton in Irpin, Ukraine, Srdjan Nedelikovic in Pokrovsk, Ukraine, Colleen Barry in Milan and Frank Jordans and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron watch debris as they visit Irpin, outside Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, left, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, center right, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz , center, visit Irpin, Ukraine, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined Shape Caption German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visits Irpin, outside Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, right, speaks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a working session in Mariyinsky Palace, in Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined Shape Caption Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron during a working session in Mariyinsky Palace, in Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, center, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi travel on board a train bound to Kyiv after departing from Poland Thursday, June 16, 2022. The Europeans leaders are expected to meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they prepare for a key European Union leaders' summit in Brussels next week and a June 29-30 NATO summit in Madrid.(Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, right, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, center, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi travel on board a train bound to Kyiv after departing from Poland Thursday, June 16, 2022. The Europeans leaders are expected to meet with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as they prepare for a key European Union leaders' summit in Brussels next week and a June 29-30 NATO summit in Madrid.(Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron, center, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, partially obscured second right, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, right, visit Irpin Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin

Combined Shape Caption French President Emmanuel Macron , left, reacts as he visits Irpin, outside Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin