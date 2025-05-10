European leaders arrive in Kyiv amid push for 30-day ceasefire

Along with U.S. President Donald Trump, the European leaders are pushing for Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire to allow for peace talks on ending the conflict. In March, the United States proposed an immediate 30-day truce in the war, which Ukraine accepted, but the Kremlin has held out for ceasefire terms more to its liking.

“We reiterate our backing for President Trump’s calls for a peace deal and call on Russia to stop obstructing efforts to secure an enduring peace,” the leaders said in a joint statement. “Alongside the U.S., we call on Russia to agree a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire to create the space for talks on a just and lasting peace."

Ukrainian presidential aide Andrii Yermak wrote on his Telegram: “There is a lot of work, a lot of topics to discuss. We need to end this war with a just peace. We need to force Moscow to agree to a ceasefire."

Later in the day, the leaders were expected to host a virtual meeting alongside Zelenskyy to update other leaders on the progress being made for a future so-called "coalition of the willing" that would help Ukraine's armed forces after a peace deal and potentially deploy troops to Ukraine to police any future peace agreement with Russia.

