European lawmakers won’t be back in Strasbourg this month

Plenary sessions scheduled in Strasbourg, which is the official seat of the European Parliament — have been scrapped since March because of concerns related to the coronavirus. Staff and parliamentarians are mostly based in Brussels but almost all plenary sessions need to be held 450 kilometers (280 miles) away in Strasbourg, much to the chagrin of many legislators.

But French President Emmanuel Macron is a strong supporter of the Strasbourg sessions and recently said that the EU is “screwed" if the European Parliament stops meeting in Strasbourg. Macron also wrote to Sassoli asking him for a return of the plenary sessions to the Alsace city as soon as October.