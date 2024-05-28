Nation & World News

European-Japanese climate research satellite launched from California aboard SpaceX rocket

A European-Japanese climate research satellite designed to study Earth’s temperature balance has been launched into orbit from California
57 minutes ago

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A European-Japanese climate research satellite designed to study Earth's temperature balance was launched into orbit from California on Tuesday.

The EarthCARE satellite lifted off from coastal Vandenberg Space Force Base atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 3:20 p.m. The satellite was successfully deployed about 10 minutes later, SpaceX said on the launch webcast.

The name EarthCARE is short for Earth Cloud Aerosol and Radiation Explorer.

The satellite is equipped with four instruments to study the role of clouds and aerosols — particles suspended in the atmosphere — in reflecting solar radiation back into space and trapping infrared radiation emitted from Earth's surface.

The research is a cooperative project between the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

After stage separation, the reusable Falcon 9 first stage booster landed back at Vandenberg, completing its seventh flight.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Metro Atlanta counties certify May primary election results

Credit: Jim Gaines

Republican member of Fulton elections board won’t certify primary results

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Gwinnett murder case
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A cancer diagnosis for one member of a family can affect everyone

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

A cancer diagnosis for one member of a family can affect everyone

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: AP

Josh Gibson becomes MLB career and season batting leader as Negro Leagues statistics...
10m ago
THE LATEST
Fighting escalates in Rafah as Israel pushes ahead with its offensive
12m ago
Rapper Sean Kingston agrees to return to Florida, where he and mother are charged with...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: Rosana Lucia

How to find memorable dining in Savannah
Georgia native Victoria Groce on how she won 2024 ‘Jeopardy!’ Masters
How a rented Tesla helped police solve a Gwinnett murder case
2h ago