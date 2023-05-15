European human rights summit to step up aid for Ukraine to counter Russian invasion

Considering the plight at home and the rumblings about an imminent counteroffensive, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might not make the long trip to the island just south of the Arctic Circle.

He will find plenty willing to do the talking for him.

“I will very strongly support the creation of a dedicated tribunal to bring Russia’s crime of aggression to trial,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who will join the likes of French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and dozens of other leaders. They will seek to add to the military and economic aid that many European nations have already sent to Kyiv.

During the two days of speeches, roundtables and diplomatic networking, the leaders will focus on legal issues.

The Council wants to make sure that Russia can be held accountable for what it sees as a plethora of crimes committed during the invasion. The summit will seek to create a register of all the damage already caused by Russian forces so Moscow can be held liable for compensation to the victims later.

“It will be a first step, but a very good step towards Russian compensation so far for Ukraine,” von der Leyen said.

The Council is hoping that the United States, which has observer status at the summit, will also back that initiative.

It is not as if this is the only legal challenge Moscow faces. In March, the International Criminal Court said it had issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine. Another official has also been indicted.

Since the start of the war, the Russians have been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories to raise them as their own. Thousands of children have been seized from schools and orphanages during Russia's occupation of eastern Ukraine. Their whereabouts are still unknown.

The summit now wants to increase help in identifying and locating those children and beef up efforts to bring them home.

Not that the whole Council of Europe is working in unison or doesn't have its own internal strife.

Only last week, the troops of two Council members, Armenia and Azerbaijan, exchanged artillery fire along their tense border, leaving at least one soldier dead and several others wounded. The latest bout of escalation between the longtime adversaries threatened to derail attempts at peace talks.

And some Council members, like Hungary and Serbia, still have a soft spot for Russia.

Serbia would send the lowest-level delegation possible, declared President Aleksandar Vucic, saying if Ukraine’s territorial integrity was so central to the summit, that should equally apply to Serbia, whose former province of Kosovo declared independence.

“I won't go. It is a farce,” he said.

