European gymnastics federation rejects return of athletes from Russia and Belarus to competition

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — The governing body of gymnastics in Europe voted against allowing Russian and Belarusian gymnasts to return to international competitions, calling into question how they could qualify for next year’s Olympics.

The International Gymnastics Federation is allowing Russians and Belarusians to return as “individual neutral athletes” without national symbols from Jan. 1, in line with the International Olympic Committee’s recommendations. However, European Gymnastics said its members voted Friday not to comply with that plan.

“The General Assembly of European Gymnastics has voted against allowing athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus to return to official European Gymnastics competitions from 1 January 2024 onwards, thus not following the FIG decision,” it said in a statement.