European court says Turkey not complying with Kavala ruling

That verdict came after another court acquitted Kavala in February 2020. He was expected to be released from prison where he was held since October 2017 in pre-trial detention but was instead re-arrested on other charges. The European court said the new charges did not contain any substantial facts.

Monday’s ruling also ordered Turkey to pay Kavala 7,500 euros ($7,600).

Julia Hall at Amnesty International’s Europe office said: “This ruling shames Turkey’s authorities."

“Today’s ruling lays bare yet again the failure of the government to abide by a legally binding obligation. Turkey’s continuing inaction compounds the egregious suffering of Osman Kavala and his family," she added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused Kavala, of being the “Turkish branch” of billionaire U.S. philanthropist George Soros, whom the Turkish leader alleges has been behind insurrections in many countries. He has threatened to expel Western envoys for meddling in Turkey’s internal affairs.

Erdogan has also dismissed the infringement process, saying Turkey would not “recognize those who do not recognize our courts.”