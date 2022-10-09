ajc logo
X

European champs Italy draw England in Euro 2024 qualifying

National & World News
By JAMES ROBSON, Associated Press
Updated 51 minutes ago
England have been drawn to face European champions Italy in qualification for Euro 2024

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The finalists of Euro 2020 will meet again on the way to the next tournament in two years’ time, with Italy and England drawn in the same qualifying group.

The draw for the tournament, which will be staged in Germany, was held by UEFA on Sunday.

Italy versus England was one of the standout match-ups in the Euro 2024 qualifying draw, with European giants Netherlands and France also facing each other.

Italy defeated England on penalties at Wembley last year to be crowned European champions. But the team coached by Roberto Mancini failed to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, which kicks off next month.

Italy and England will also face Ukraine, North Macedonia and Malta in Group C.

Netherlands and France are joined by Republic of Ireland, Greece and Gibraltar in Group B.

Italy manager Roberto Mancini welcomed the draw, telling Sky Sports: “I think it’s always good to play against England in Wembley. It’s a good thing.

“It don’t change nothing for us. Maybe Italy and England will be favourites in this group, but it’s important to play all the games 100 per cent.”

___

The draw in full:

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Turkey, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland. Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Georgia legend Vince Dooley hospitalized18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

How the Braves built a well-oiled machine that could be here to stay
2h ago

Georgia starts slowly, still blows out Auburn. Stetson Bennett: ‘Enjoy it!’
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 2 Georgia uses run game to demolish Auburn
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

No. 2 Georgia uses run game to demolish Auburn
14h ago

Credit: John Bazemore

Breakdown: No. 2 Georgia 42, Auburn 10
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: John Bazemore

Telemedicine was made easy during COVID-19. Not any more
2m ago
CNN crew fined, leaving Thailand in day care attack coverage
16m ago
Florida school shooter may have been his own worst witness
44m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Gridlock Guy: Tips for navigating ‘I-285 Gridlock: Game of Cones’
2h ago
Texts between Herschel Walker’s wife, ex-girlfriend add twist to abortion drama
19h ago
Trump probe: Georgia grand jury seeks testimony from Newt Gingrich, Mike Flynn
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top