ajc logo
X

European Central Bank head targeted in cyberattack attempt

File-File photo shows ECB President Christine Lagarde giving a press conference after the first monetary policy meeting of the new year in Frankfurt, Germany, February 3, 2022. ( AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

Combined ShapeCaption
File-File photo shows ECB President Christine Lagarde giving a press conference after the first monetary policy meeting of the new year in Frankfurt, Germany, February 3, 2022. ( AP Photo/Michael Probst, file)

National & World News
16 minutes ago
The European Central Bank says its president, Christine Lagarde, was targeted in an attempted cyberattack but no information was compromised

BERLIN (AP) — The European Central Bank said Tuesday that its president, Christine Lagarde, was targeted in an attempted cyberattack but no information was compromised.

The attempt took place “recently,” the Frankfurt-based central bank for the 19 countries that use the euro said in an emailed response to a query about a report by Business Insider. The bank added that “it was identified and halted quickly” but that it had nothing more to say amid an investigation.

Business Insider reported, without naming sources, that Lagarde was contacted by text message from what appeared to be former German Chancellor Angela Merkel's cellphone number by someone claiming that Merkel wanted to communicate with her by WhatsApp because that would be more secure.

It said that Lagarde then contacted Merkel by phone to ask whether she really wanted to communicate by WhatsApp and that whoever was behind the attempt apparently aimed to gain control of the accounts of various prominent figures on WhatsApp and other messaging services.

Editors' Picks
Bestselling author takes helm of Georgia Writers Association19h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker campaign doubles down on ‘China’s bad air floating’ comment
2h ago
Girl, 15, flown to hospital after hit-and-run on busy Cherokee County road
1h ago
Man shot during robbery at NW Atlanta gas station, police say
16m ago
Man shot during robbery at NW Atlanta gas station, police say
16m ago
'Yellowstone' actor charged with disability payment fraud
12h ago
The Latest
Stocks open higher as earnings reports for companies begin
7m ago
Latvia president supports reinstating military conscription
19m ago
UN limits aid to Syrian rebels to 6 months in a Russian win
22m ago
Featured
062522 Atlanta: Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried walks to the bullpen to warm-up before his start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
Latest Fulton subpoenas indicate escalation of Trump investigation
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top