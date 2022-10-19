ajc logo
X

Europe fears US climate act will tip 'level playing field'

National & World News
25 minutes ago
Senior French and German officials have warned that new measures by the Biden administration to address climate change and boost the American economy could upend the “level playing field” on trade between the European Union and the United States

BERLIN (AP) — Senior French and German officials warned Wednesday that recent measures by the Biden administration to address climate change and boost the American economy could upend the “level playing field” on trade between the European Union and the United States.

The EU has criticized the legislation, approved by Congress in August, for including clauses that it says discriminate against European automakers.

“We need to work on adequate European responses to this American Inflation Reduction Act, which might jeopardize the developing field between our two continents,” French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said after talks with his German counterparts.

Asked what such a response might entail, Le Maire said, “We are not talking about tit for tat." But he told reporters that France wanted to explore “all the options with our European partners."

“We should seize any opportunity that we have to talk to the U.S. administration and to explain very clearly that we do not want to be hit by these (latest) decisions of the Biden administration and by the consequences of the Inflation Reduction Act,” he said.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck also expressed concern about the effects the U.S. measures could have on Europe.

“We see that companies and firms are drawn away from Europe to the U.S. because of the strong subsidies paid there,” he said. “We can’t (enter into) a trade war in times like this.”

"We are in good talks with our American partners, but this needs definitely a strong answer, a strong, strong European reply,” Habeck added.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia’s Kirby Smart tackles Jacksonville question 4h ago

Credit: Mark Lennihan

IRS ups standard deductions, tax brackets due to inflation
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Bradley’s Buzz: It’s OK to mope about the Braves. But hope remains
2h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Hispanic voters favor Herschel Walker, split on Kemp, Abrams in poll
6h ago

Credit: AJC

The Jolt: Hispanic voters favor Herschel Walker, split on Kemp, Abrams in poll
6h ago

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

A guide to metro Atlanta food halls
The Latest

Credit: IRNA

Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran
4m ago
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
6m ago
US sanctions Mexicans linked to powerful Sinaloa drug cartel
7m ago
Featured

Why your doctor is pushing the flu vaccine so hard this year
20h ago
Calls to 911, but no ambulance to help? Grady woes impact south Fulton
Early voting: How to find dates and locations for metro Atlanta counties
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top