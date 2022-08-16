ajc logo
Europe drought: German industry at risk as Rhine falls

A cargo ship is sailing on the Rhine in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Due to the ongoing drought, the Rhine level has reached a low. The Rhine level near Cologne was 76 centimeters (low: 69 centimeters). In Düsseldorf, 34 centimeters were measured (23 centimeters). For the coming days, even further falling water levels are expected. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)

A cargo ship is sailing on the Rhine in Duesseldorf, Germany, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. Due to the ongoing drought, the Rhine level has reached a low. The Rhine level near Cologne was 76 centimeters (low: 69 centimeters). In Düsseldorf, 34 centimeters were measured (23 centimeters). For the coming days, even further falling water levels are expected. (Federico Gambarini/dpa via AP)

Germany’s main industry lobby group has warned that factories may have to throttle production or halt it completely because plunging water levels on the Rhine are making it harder to transport cargo on the river

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's main industry lobby group warned Tuesday that factories may have to throttle production or halt it completely because plunging water levels on the Rhine River are making it harder to transport cargo.

Water levels on the Rhine at Emmerich, near the Dutch border, dropped by a further four centimeters (1.6 inches) in 24 hours, hitting zero on the depth gauge.

Authorities say the shipping lane itself still has a depth of almost 200 centimeters (six feet, six inches), but the record low measurement Tuesday morning highlights the extreme lack of water caused by months of drought affecting much of Europe.

“The ongoing drought and the low water levels threaten the supply security of industry,” said Holger Loesch, deputy head of the business lobby group BDI.

Loesch said shifting cargo from river to train or transport was difficult because of limited rail capacity and a lack of drivers.

“It's only a question of time before facilities in the chemical and steel industry have to be switched off, petroleum and construction materials won't reach their destination, and high-capacity and heavy-goods transports can't be carried out anymore,” he said, adding that this could lead to supply bottlenecks and short-time work might result.

Loesch warned that energy supplies could also be further strained as ships carrying coal and gasoline along the Rhine are affected.

He echoed concerns that climate change could make droughts more frequent in the future, and urged the government to help closely monitor water levels and react early to potential transportation problems on Germany's waterways.

Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment

A barge passes exposed rocks and sandbanks on the river Rhine in Bacharach, Germany, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. After weeks of drought, the water levels of the Rhine have reached historic lows. If the water levels continue to fall, shipping is in danger of coming to a standstill. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

A barge passes exposed rocks and sandbanks on the river Rhine in Bacharach, Germany, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. After weeks of drought, the water levels of the Rhine have reached historic lows. If the water levels continue to fall, shipping is in danger of coming to a standstill. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

A barge passes exposed rocks and sandbanks on the river Rhine in Bacharach, Germany, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. After weeks of drought, the water levels of the Rhine have reached historic lows. If the water levels continue to fall, shipping is in danger of coming to a standstill. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

A barge passes exposed rocks and sandbanks on the river Rhine in Bacharach, Germany, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. After weeks of drought, the water levels of the Rhine have reached historic lows. If the water levels continue to fall, shipping is in danger of coming to a standstill. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

A barge passes exposed rocks and sandbanks on the river Rhine in Bacharach, Germany, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. After weeks of drought, the water levels of the Rhine have reached historic lows. If the water levels continue to fall, shipping is in danger of coming to a standstill. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

A barge passes exposed rocks and sandbanks on the river Rhine in Bacharach, Germany, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. After weeks of drought, the water levels of the Rhine have reached historic lows. If the water levels continue to fall, shipping is in danger of coming to a standstill. (Boris Roessler/dpa via AP)

