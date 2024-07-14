Euro 2024 final: Spain leads England 1-0 on Nico Williams goal

Nation & World News

Nico Williams gave Spain a 1-0 lead against England at the start of the second half of the European Championship final in Sunday
Spain's Nico Williams celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Spain's Nico Williams celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.
By STEVE DOUGLAS – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago

BERLIN (AP) — Nico Williams gave Spain a 1-0 lead against England at the start of the second half of the European Championship final in Sunday.

Williams hit a first-time shot from teenage Spain prodigy Lamine Yamal's pass across the face of the area in the 47th minute.

Yamal had been kept quiet by England left back Luke Shaw in a scoreless first half at Berlin’s 71,000-seat Olympiastadion.

Phil Foden volleyed a shot at Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon near the end of the half for England’s best chance.

Spain was seeking a record fourth European Championship title to break a tie with Germany/West Germany, while England was looking to end its 58-year wait for a major trophy — stretching back to the 1966 World Cup.

The match began at Berlin's historic stadium, built for the 1936 Olympics, after an electronic-themed closing ceremony featuring robotic dance moves from white-clad performers and fiery pyrotechnics. In attendance were Prince William, Spain's King Felipe, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Keir Starmer, Britain's new prime minister.

Much of the focus was on Yamal, who turned 17 on Saturday and is the youngest player ever to have appeared and scored at the European Championship.

As in downtown Berlin before the match, England fans vastly outnumbered those from Spain inside the stadium, almost making it feel like a home game for the English.

AP Euro 2024: https://apnews.com/hub/euro-2024

Spain's Nico Williams, top, celebrates after scoring the opening goal against England during the final match at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

England's Declan Rice, left, and Spain's Dani Olmo fight for the ball during the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

From left, Spain's Lamine Yamal, Spain's Alvaro Morata and England's Jude Bellingham fight for the ball during the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Spain's Nico Williams reaches for the ball in front of England's Kobbie Mainoo during the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Spain's goalkeeper Unai Simon catches the ball during the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Spain's Marc Cucurella, left, jumps for the ball with England's Bukayo Saka during the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Fire works illuminates the sky prior to the final match between England and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The Euro 2024 trophy is seen next to the pitch prior to the start of the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Fans of Spain cheers before the start of the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

England's fans chant slogans and drink beers at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, before the start of the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

England fans light flares fans and enjoy the atmosphere in Trafalgar Square, London, Sunday, July 14, 2024, ahead of the Euro 2024 Final soccer match between Spain and England, being played in Berlin later Sunday.

English fans cheer at Breitscheid square in Berlin, Germany, Sunday July 14, 2024 ahead of the Euro 2024 soccer tournament final match between Spain and England at the Olympic stadium in Berlin.

Fans of Spain chant slogans and wave flags in Berlin fair before the start of the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

A fan shows flag of England before the start of the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The rainbow-illuminated Olympic Stadium is pictured in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Scars of World War II and relics from its Nazi past are preserved at Berlin's Olympiastadion. When Spain plays England in the European Championship final, they will be playing in a stadium that doesn't hide it was built by the Nazis for the 1936 Olympic Games.

In this Feb. 21, 2021 file photo, the Olympic Stadium is illuminated as the sun sets after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Hertha BSC Berlin and RB Leipzig in Berlin, Germany. Scars of World War II and relics from its Nazi past are preserved at Berlin's Olympiastadion. When Spain plays England in the European Championship final, they will be playing in a stadium that doesn't hide it was built by the Nazis for the 1936 Olympic Games.

Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates a goal that was disallowed for an offside during a round of sixteen match between Spain and Georgia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, June 30, 2024. Euro 2024 takeaways: Lamine Yamal shines and fans party but the big names struggle.

England's manager Gareth Southgate celebrates at the end of a semifinal against Netherlands at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Dortmund, Germany, Wednesday, July 10, 2024. England won the game 2-1.

England's Jude Bellingham, right, and England's Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrate after a quarterfinal match between England and Switzerland at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Duesseldorf, Germany, Saturday, July 6, 2024.

Britain's Prince William looks over his shoulder standing between Prince George and UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin before the final match between Spain and England at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends the final match between England and Spain at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, July 14, 2024.

