BreakingNews
Trump charged by Justice Department for efforts to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss

'Euphoria' stars Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney post heartfelt tributes to late co-star Angus Cloud

Zendaya has posted a tender tribute to Angus Cloud, her “Euphoria” co-star who died this week at 25

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

National & World News
51 minutes ago
X

Zendaya has posted a tender tribute to Angus Cloud, her "Euphoria" co-star who died this week at age 25.

"I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)," the actor said in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Cloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California, his publicist said, just days after his father was buried. No cause of death was given.

Zendaya said Cloud, who played drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series, was someone who embodied the phrase “light up any room they entered."

“I’d like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I’ll cherish every moment,” Zendaya's post said.

Fellow "Euphoria" co-star Sydney Sweeney also posted a touching tribute to Cloud on Instagram, along with a photo of her and Cloud hugging.

“Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words,” her post said, adding that she feels “blessed to have known you in this lifetime.”

“This heartache is real and I wish we could’ve had one more hug and 711 run,” the post said.

Cloud hadn’t acted before he was cast in “Euphoria.” He was cast after being discovered while walking down the street in New York. In addition to the hit series, which hasn't started filming its third season, Cloud had a supporting role in his first film, “The Line,” a college drama starring Alex Wolff and John Malkovich that premiered at this year's Tribeca Festival. Cloud was recently cast to co-star in “Scream 6.”

To some, Cloud seemed so natural as Fez that they suspected he was identical to the character — a notion the actor pushed back against.

“It does bother me when people are like, ‘It must be so easy! You get to go in and be yourself.’ I’m like, ‘Why don’t you go and do that?’ It’s not that simple,” Cloud told Variety. “I brought a lot to the character. You can believe what you want. It ain’t got nothing to do with me.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Trump charged by DOJ for efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss8m ago

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Fulton sheriff says he’s ready for possible Trump indictment
1h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

BREAKING: Ex-Democratic state lawmakers subpoenaed in Trump probe
35m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta districts focus on staffing ahead of first day
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Metro Atlanta districts focus on staffing ahead of first day
1h ago

Credit: Ryon Horne / Ryon.Horne@ajc.com

50 Years of Hip-Hop: T.I., Goodie Mob to headline free Atlanta concert
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump indicted for his efforts to overturn 2020 presidential election results. Follow...
7m ago
An accomplice to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's financial misdeeds gets seven years...
11m ago
Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie's daughter is among 4 killed in Wisconsin aircraft crashes
13m ago
Featured

What’s an Indictment? Here’s what to know
August is National Black Business Month. Here’s what you should know
3h ago
New scores: How’d your school do on the 2023 Georgia Milestones tests?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top