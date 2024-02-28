'Euphoria' star Hunter Schafer among protesters arrested during Biden’s appearance on ‘Late Night’

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Hunter Schafer was among dozens of war protesters arrested at NBC's headquarters in Manhattan during President Joe Biden's appearance on "Late Night with Seth Myers" earlier this week, organizers confirmed Wednesday.

The 25-year-old “Euphoria” star was part of a group of more than 100 demonstrators who packed the lobby at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Monday afternoon to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, said the group Jewish Voice for Peace.

Schafer and other protesters wore black shirts reading, “Ceasefire Now” and “Not in Our Name" while chanting “Let Gaza Live” and other slogans as Biden's motorcade pulled into the area, according to videos and photos of the event.