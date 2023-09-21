'Euphoria' star Angus Cloud accidentally overdosed on meth, cocaine, fentanyl, coroner says

A Northern California coroner's office says actor Angus Cloud died in July of an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

National & World News
Updated 31 minutes ago
X

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Actor Angus Cloud died in July of an accidental overdose of cocaine, fentanyl and other substances, a Northern California coroner's office said Thursday.

Cloud's cause of death was “acute intoxication" due to the “combined effects of methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl and benzodiazepines,” the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau said. The office confirmed the overdose was an accident.

The actor was declared dead at his parents' home July 31 in Oakland. He was 25.

Cloud starred as the drug dealer Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the HBO series “Euphoria."

In a statement at the time, his family said Cloud had been struggling with the death of his father.

“The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence," according to the family's statement.

Editors' Picks

Police: Walmart employee fatally shoots ex-girlfriend, himself at Hiram store4h ago

Cops: Woman stole ambulance from Waffle House before high-speed chase
28m ago

GHSA forces Savannah, Cross Creek to forfeit games after fight
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s Atlanta home hits the real estate market
8h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Herschel Walker’s Atlanta home hits the real estate market
8h ago

Credit: Karen Zitomer

AJC IN-DEPTH
Roswell’s $250K payment to consulting firm scrutinized
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Joe Burrow is still day to day with lingering effects of calf injury, says Bengals coach...
9m ago
1 killed, multiple people hurt as bus carrying children crashes on New York highway
10m ago
Canada gets muted allied support after alleging India may have been involved in killing...
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reminder: Braves playoff tickets on sale to general public on Friday
2h ago
COVID-19: How to order test kits by mail in Georgia
2h ago
Boomers will be the last Georgians who speak with a Southern accent
10h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top