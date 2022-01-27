EU watchdog clears Facebook's purchase of Kustomer startup

The EU Commission's decision Thursday following an in-depth investigation clears an obstacle for the deal, which has been facing scrutiny from multiple European watchdogs over fears it would stifle competition.

New York-based Kustomer provides software that helps companies manage online conversations with customers over various channels by putting them into a single dashboard. Meta's aim with the deal is to make more money from its WhatsApp and Messenger chat services, which have thrived during the pandemic, by adding ways for businesses to interact with customers.