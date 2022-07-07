EU warns of dire climate season ahead with droughts, fires

With extremely dry weather hitting several Mediterranean nations, EU Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič told legislators on Thursday that “the present drought in Europe could become the worst ever.” Fires ravaging huge swaths of countryside only acerbate the climate crisis, he said.

“Statistics show that since 2017, we have the most intense, intense forest fires ever seen in Europe. And that we unfortunately expect the 2022 forest fire season could follow this trend,” he said.