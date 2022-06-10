EU warns it may act to defend Spain in dispute with Algeria

The treaty suspension was the latest move by Algeria to put pressure on Madrid after the Spanish government changed its long-standing policy regarding the contested territory of Western Sahara. Algeria recalled its ambassador to Spain in March after Madrid came out in support of Morocco’s attempts to keep Western Sahara under its rule. Algeria supports the territory’s independence movement.

After the meeting with EU officials, Albares said “the unilateral measure” taken by Algeria violated the accord with the EU.

He sad the EU and Spain agreed “to make a firm defense of our businesses and Spain's interests, which are also European businesses and the interests of the European Union.”

Albares insisted that “what we want is dialogue and we're not going to give any excuse for any escalation.”

The statement Friday came after the EU on Thursday urged Algeria to reverse its decision.

Spain's chief worry has been that the suspension might affect important gas supplies from Algeria, but the government said that so far this has not happened. Algeria supplies 23% of Spain's gas needs.

Spain and the rest of the 27-nation bloc are hustling now to find alternatives to Russian energy imports to protest Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Industry ministry figures show Spain exported 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion) in goods to Algeria last year while it imports were valued at nearly 5 billion euros.

Spain was the colonial power in Western Sahara until it was annexed by Morocco in 1975. Since then, neighbors Algeria and Morocco have been at odds over the fate of the region.