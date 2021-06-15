EU, US reach deal to end Airbus-Boeing trade dispute

In March, weeks after Biden had taken office, the two sides agreed to suspend the tariffs. That suspension started on March 11 for four months. The new agreement will officially go into effect on July 11.

“This really opens a new chapter in our relationship because we move from litigation to cooperation on aircraft — after 17 years of dispute,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Despite the breakthrough, the deal does not end the Trump-era trans-Atlantic trade row. The former U.S. president also slapped duties on EU steel and aluminum. That move enraged European countries, most of them NATO allies, because it was justified as a measure to protect U.S. national security.

The so-called Article 232 proceeding both hurts European producers and raises the cost of steel for American companies. The EU retaliated by raising tariffs on products like U.S.-made motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans.

___

Samuel Petrequin in Brussels and Jamey Keaten in Geneva contributed to this report.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, European Council President Charles Michel, right, and U.S. President Joe Biden speak with the media as they arrive for the EU-US summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden during arrival for the EU-US summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

U.S. President Joe Biden takes off his protective facemask prior to speaking with the media during arrival for the EU-US summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco