EU unveils revamp of cybersecurity rules days after hack

The new cyber-strategy would focus on protecting essential infrastructure like electricity grids, heating systems, gas and hydrogen plants as well as air, rail, water and road links. Financial market and health infrastructure would also be among the priorities.

The EU also wants to bolster its sanctions system related to cyber incidents, with a proposal for countries to agree on sanctions by qualified majority voting rather than unanimity. The Europeans imposed sanctions on people and organizations linked to Russia, China and North Korea this year.

The new plans must now be debated by EU countries and the European Parliament and are likely to change substantially. Once agreed upon, the 27 nations would have 18 months to adopt and start applying the rules nationally.

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton, right, speaks next to European Commissioner for Promoting our European Way of Life Margaritas Schinas, second right, and European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, second left, during an online news conference at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

