EU unveils first plan to address LGBT rights, discrimination

The rise in hostility has left many Poles who identify as gay, bisexual, lesbian or transgender living in anger or fear, and some have emigrated.

“We are still a long way away from the full inclusion and acceptance that LGBTQI people deserve. Together with the (EU) member states, I trust we can make Europe a better and safer place for all,” EU Equality Commissioner Helena Dalli said as the new strategy was made public.

The plan is intended to fight discrimination, notably in Europe’s job market, ensure people’s safety with new laws and by extending the list of hate crimes, boost rights like the cross-border recognition of same-sex partnerships, and promote LGBTQI rights around the world through EU foreign and neighborhood policy.

Dalli urged member countries that don’t have a national LGBTQI equality strategy to adopt one suited to the specific needs of their citizens. The commission plans to monitor for improvements and review any progress made in 2023.