EU-UK trade talks slog on past another Brexit deadline

He was meeting with parliament President David Sassoli to plot the next steps.

Meanwhile, the tiny, yet complex sector of fisheries continued to befuddle the negotiators, while most of the other issues that had long divided both sides now seemed within reach of agreement.

The stalemate has left the overall talks inconclusive, with businesses on both sides clamoring for a deal that would save tens of billions in costs. One official from an EU coastal nation said the EU was refusing to yield more than a quarter of the fishing quotas the bloc stands to lose now that Britain is regaining full control of its waters due to Brexit. Britain is also steadfast that a three-year transition period would be long enough for EU fishermen to adapt to the new rules, while the EU wants at least six years.

A failure to reach a post-Brexit deal would lead to more chaos on Britain’s borders with the EU at the start of 2021, when new tariffs would add to other impediments to trade enacted by both sides. The talks have bogged down on two main issues over the past days — the EU’s access to U.K. fishing waters and assurances of fair competition between businesses.

A trade deal would ensure there are no tariffs and quotas on trade in goods between the two sides, but there would still be technical costs, partly associated with customs checks and non-tariff barriers on services.

While both sides would suffer economically from a failure to secure a trade deal, most economists think the British economy would take a greater hit, at least in the near-term, as it is relatively more reliant on trade with the EU than vice versa.

A woman jogs down a street in the early morning outside the UK ambassadors residence in Brussels, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The United Kingdom and the European Union were continuing on Monday a "last attempt" to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with EU fishing rights in British waters the most notable remaining obstacle to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover on New Year. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

Britain's chief negotiator David Frost leaves the UK ambassadors residence in Brussels, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The United Kingdom and the European Union were continuing on Monday a "last attempt" to clinch a post-Brexit trade deal, with EU fishing rights in British waters the most notable remaining obstacle to avoid a chaotic and costly changeover on New Year. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

A spokesperson wears a safety vest during a press tour of an overflow parking lot for trucks after the Brexit transition period, in Hook of Holland, near Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The parking lot is being set up near Hook of Holland for trucks whose drivers have not filled in the necessary paperwork to get onto a ferry bound for England. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

Workers finish preparations on an overflow parking lot for trucks after the Brexit transition period, in Hook of Holland, near Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The parking lot is being set up near Hook of Holland for trucks whose drivers have not filled in the necessary paperwork to get onto a ferry bound for England. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong