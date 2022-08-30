EU to ramp up arms production, eyes Ukraine army training

“It would be good to put that on a more structured basis, and to ensure that the EU collectively is doing that in a structured and organized way that can last for some time,” said Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney, who is also responsible for his country’s defense portfolio.

Others feel that might be too unwieldy.

“It’s not maybe the quickest way. I’m not so convinced,” said Luxembourg’s defense minister, Francois Bausch. Austria was also cool on the idea.

Later Tuesday, foreign ministers will discuss whether to impose further visa restrictions on Russians, in an effort to ramp up pressure on President Vladimir Putin as the war he launched six months ago inflicts heavy economic costs on European and world economies.

