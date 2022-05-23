EU to keep budget rules looser for longer amid war fallout

A week ago, the commission slashed its forecasts for EU economic growth to 2.7% this year and 2.3% in 2023. Its previous outlook, published before Russia’s full-scale attack on Ukraine, foresaw EU growth of 4% this year and 2.8% in 2023.

Last year, the bloc’s economy expanded 5.4% following a deep recession prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic. EU gross domestic product shrank 5.9% in 2020.

The plan to prolong the looser EU fiscal framework for an extra year comes amid expectations that inflationary pressures will prompt the European Central Bank in coming months to end years of loose monetary policy — including record-low interest rates — meant to help fuel economic activity in the 19-nation euro zone.

“As we navigate the new period of turbulence caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, governments must also have the flexibility to adapt their policies to unpredictable developments,” Gentiloni said. “We are far from economic normality.”