EU targets Putin ally accused of US poll interference

U.N. experts say the Wagner group has provided between 800 and 1,200 mercenaries to support the offensive by Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter, whose forces have been trying to take the capital, Tripoli, for over a year.

The panel of experts monitoring sanctions against Libya said in a report that Wagner mercenaries are engaged in specialized military activities, including calling in artillery and air strikes, providing electronic countermeasures expertise and deploying as sniper teams.

Libya has been in turmoil since 2011, when a civil war toppled long-time dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. The country has since split between rival administrations in the east and the west, each backed by armed groups.

Hifter’s offensive is supported by France, Russia, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates and other key Arab countries. The U.N.-supported government in Tripoli is backed by Turkey, which deployed troops and mercenaries to help defend the capital in January, as well as by Italy and Qatar.

Mercenaries, mainly from the Syria battlefield, are fighting on both sides and further complicate the already complex proxy war.