X
Dark Mode Toggle

EU targets more Iran officials, organizations over crackdown

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
2 hours ago
The European Union has imposed sanctions on 32 Iranians, including the culture and education ministers, intelligence officials and lawmakers accused of links to the security crackdown on protesters

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on two organizations and 32 Iranians, including the culture and education ministers, intelligence officials and lawmakers, accused of links to Iran's security crackdown on protesters.

The protests began after the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the Islamic Republic’s morality police and have grown into one of the most serious challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

At least 529 people have been killed in demonstrations, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran. Over 19,700 others have been detained by authorities amid a violent crackdown trying to suppress the dissent. Some people linked to the protests have been executed.

The EU said it had imposed asset freezes and travel bans on the 32 officials and frozen the assets of the two organizations due to their involvement "in serious human rights violations in Iran."

The 27-nation bloc had already imposed four rounds of sanctions on Iranian officials and organizations — including other ministers, military officers and Iran’s morality police — for alleged rights abuses.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Wilfredo Lee

Bradley’s Buzz: Why does PECOTA hate the Braves? (Actually, it doesn’t)1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

‘Losing part of me:’ Plains residents dread loss of Jimmy Carter
3h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton/AJC

The Jolt: A town prays for Jimmy Carter — and Rosalynn, too
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Plains ‘smiling peanut’ gets facelift in Jimmy Carter’s hometown
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Plains ‘smiling peanut’ gets facelift in Jimmy Carter’s hometown
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Inside City Hall: Reflecting on Atlanta’s recent work amid the new Buckhead cityhood push
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Key developments in the aftermath of the Turkey, Syria quake
4m ago
Social Security and Medicare: Troubling math, tough politics
12m ago
Mardi Gras parade shooting in New Orleans kills 1, hurts 4
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Adam K Thompson

10 ideas for keeping kids engaged during winter break
What to expect in the Georgia Trump probe: Answers to your questions
Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top