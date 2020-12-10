EU strikes deal on landmark budget, virus recovery fund

Ahead of the two-day summit, EU diplomats and officials said the solution would take the form of a declaration clarifying that the rule of law mechanism would not be used against any country without a ruling from the EU’s top court, the European Court of Justice, first. That process could take a year.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had warned that it could be a case of us now, you tomorrow.

“We have to avoid any arbitrary and politically motivated decisions,” he said. “Today, we fear that we might be attacked in (an) unjustified way, but of course in the future (it can be) any country.”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that all sides were fighting for ”a victory for common sense.”

“It is obvious that when our nations and so many millions of people are in real need because of (the) pandemic and the economic consequences of that, we have to behave reasonably,” said Orban, whose nationalist government, like Poland's, has been accused of undermining judicial independence and media freedoms.

But Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he still had questions about the compromise, like his neighbors in Belgium and Luxembourg. He had planned to seek legal advice, particularly as to whether the compromise would violate the agreement previously reached between EU member countries and the European Parliament.

Rutte said he also wanted to be sure that any court ruling “can retroactively establish that violations have occurred.”

Luxembourg's prime minister, Xavier Bettel, said it's normal for Hungary and Poland to want to have judicial review.

“But nothing must change in the rules. Nothing. If we start diluting, or to say that we don’t care about values or justice; no. If we want rule of law we must have a mechanism that works," Bettel said.

Daniel Freund, the Green group negotiator on the rule of law in the European Parliament, warned that the compromise being discussed would put the system “on hold for 1-2 years.”

“Europe’s rule of law is in crisis," he said, adding that EU members should not be pressing the European Commission to avoid enforcing “existing laws while judicial independence is abolished in Poland or billions of EU funds end up with Orban’s family and friends.”

Had the leaders failed to adopt the budget for 2021-2027 before the end of the year, the bloc would have been forced to function on limited resources, with a maximum of one-twelfth of the budget for the previous financial year to be spent each month.

Many projects for Poland and Hungary — which are already being formally investigated by the EU for their potential violations of the rule of law — would have been held up.

___

Samuel Petrequin in Brussels contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. European Union leaders meet for a year-end summit that will address anything from climate, sanctions against Turkey to budget and virus recovery plans. Brexit will be discussed on the sidelines. (John Thys, Pool via AP) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban speaks as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. European Union leaders meet for a year-end summit that will address anything from climate, sanctions against Turkey to budget and virus recovery plans. Brexit will be discussed on the sidelines. (John Thys, Pool via AP) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. European Union leaders meet for a year-end summit that will address anything from climate, sanctions against Turkey to budget and virus recovery plans. Brexit will be discussed on the sidelines. (John Thys, Pool via AP) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawieckij speaks with the media as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. European Union leaders meet for a year-end summit that will address anything from climate, sanctions against Turkey to budget and virus recovery plans. Brexit will be discussed on the sidelines. (John Thys, Pool via AP) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks as he arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. European Union leaders meet for a year-end summit that will address anything from climate, sanctions against Turkey to budget and virus recovery plans. Brexit will be discussed on the sidelines. (John Thys, Pool via AP) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. European Union leaders meet for a year-end summit that will address anything from climate, sanctions against Turkey to budget and virus recovery plans. Brexit will be discussed on the sidelines. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP) Credit: Yves Herman Credit: Yves Herman

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte arrives for an EU summit at the European Council building in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. European Union leaders meet for a year-end summit that will address anything from climate, sanctions against Turkey to budget and virus recovery plans. Brexit will be discussed on the sidelines. (Yves Herman, Pool via AP) Credit: Yves Herman Credit: Yves Herman

Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel, right, greets Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020. European Union leaders meet for a year-end summit that will address anything from climate, sanctions against Turkey to budget and virus recovery plans. Brexit will be discussed on the sidelines. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, Pool) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys