EU slaps sanctions on 5 top Mali officials, including PM

In December, the EU also slapped sanctions on eight people and three oil companies linked to the Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries, which is currently operating in Mali and stands accused of rights abuses in the Central African Republic, Libya and Syria.

Mali has struggled to contain an extremist insurgency since 2012. Rebels were forced from power in northern cities with the help of a French-led military operation, but they regrouped in the desert and began attacking the Malian army and its allies.

Insecurity has worsened with attacks on civilians and United Nations peacekeepers. The EU has been training the Mali armed forces since 2013. It had planned to continue to do so despite the severe instability and political upheaval.

But the expulsion of France's envoy is raising questions about the viability of the mission, as well as the future of the European-led military task force known as Takuba. Last week, the Malian government ordered Danish soldiers out of the country just as they arrived to join the task force.

Norway has since reversed a decision to take part, and Germany is debating what to do about its contingent.

Tense ties with the junta in Mali are posing France one of its toughest challenges in Africa in years. Thousands of French troops are stationed there, and make up the core of a major international anti-terrorism operation in the increasingly restive Sahel region; a fertile breeding ground for extremists.

Any decision by France to pull its troops out would shake up the region.

FILE - Col. Assimi Goita, who declared himself the leader of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, arrives to meet with a regional delegation at the Ministry of Defense in the capital Bamako, Mali, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Baba Ahmed, File)

FILE - French Barkhane forces patrol the streets of Timbuktu, Mali, Sept. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Moulaye Sayah, file)

FILE - French soldiers secure the evacuation of foreigners during exchanges of fire with jihadists Feb. 10, 2013 in Gao, northern Mali. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, file)