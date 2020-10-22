EU slaps sanctions on 2 Russians over Germany cyberattack

The same unit stands accused of trying to hack into the Wi-Fi network of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, based in the Netherlands, in 2018.

The sanctions were imposed under a set of measures designed to “prevent, discourage, deter and respond to continuing and increasing malicious behavior in cyberspace.” EU citizens and organizations are banned from making funds available to those listed.

A total of eight people and four organizations now appear on the list.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied any involvement by Moscow in the hacking attack. They have similarly dismissed charges of Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and alleged cyberattacks on other Western nations and institutions.

Diplomatic ties between Germany and Russia are already tense, following the brazen killing of a Georgian man on the streets of Berlin last year. Prosecutors have suggested the hit was ordered either by Moscow or authorities in the Russian republic of Chechnya.