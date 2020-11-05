EU sets rules for US, UK and others to join defense projects

But applicants would also have to bring substantial added value to the particular project and should not impose any restrictions on the way it would be used in Europe. In addition, the countries must have a security of information agreement with the EU.

The countries in charge of the project concerned would then request a vote among all 25 nations involved in the PESCO scheme. The application must be accepted unanimously.

EU officials refused to be drawn on whether the U.S. would qualify. Trump abandoned the Iran nuclear deal, which the Europeans consider to be important to their security, and also imposed steel and aluminum tariffs on Europe for what he said were reasons of national security.

The EU has routinely criticized Turkey for reneging on European values even as the country still insists that it wants to join the world’s biggest trading bloc.