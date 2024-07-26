EU sends first $1.6 billion from frozen Russia assets to Ukraine

“The EU stands with Ukraine. Today we transfer 1.5 billion euros in proceeds from immobilised Russian assets to the defence and reconstruction of Ukraine. There is no better symbol or use for the Kremlin’s money than to make Ukraine and all of Europe a safer place to live,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

The move comes days after Moscow announced it had recaptured two villages in Eastern Ukraine. A recent push by Kremlin forces in eastern and northeastern Ukraine has made incremental gains and Kyiv is worried that without financial support, Russia may advance further.

EU headquarters said that 90% of the money would be put into a special fund known as the European Peace Facility that many EU countries already use to get reimbursed for arms and ammunition they send to Ukraine.

The other 10% would be put into the EU budget. The programs that this money funds would help to bolster Ukraine’s defense industry or to help with reconstruction, should some countries object to their share being used for military purposes.